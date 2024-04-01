4J Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $193,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BJUL stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,943 shares. The firm has a market cap of $375.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

