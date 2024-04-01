Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) recently:

3/27/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $246.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $268.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $244.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $236.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,792. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.60 and its 200-day moving average is $216.23.

Get Lowe's Companies Inc alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,790 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.