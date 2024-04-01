Berkshire Bank Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IWM traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,443,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,154,113. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

