4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,321. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $168.31.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

