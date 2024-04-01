4J Wealth Management LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.45.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

