Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $319.78

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $319.78 and last traded at $315.55, with a volume of 459829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.31.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.91 and a 200-day moving average of $198.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,329 shares of company stock worth $10,729,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.