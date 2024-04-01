Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.70

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 101646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Tesco Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

