BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.49

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 69318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $18,702,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 214,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,710,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

