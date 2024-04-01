AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.23

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 47977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.
AXA Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.
AXA Company Profile
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
