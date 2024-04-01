AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.23

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 47977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

AXA Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

AXA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.