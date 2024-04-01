UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.26

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 258751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.
UniCredit Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
