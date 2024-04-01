Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.85

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 6913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

