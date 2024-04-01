DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.25

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
DS Smith Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DS Smith
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.