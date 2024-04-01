Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.05

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 301820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GTBIF

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.07 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.