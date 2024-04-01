iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.86

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.86 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 3566866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

