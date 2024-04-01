WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.12

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.12 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 78192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $5,419,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

