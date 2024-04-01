Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Short Interest Up 31.7% in March

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 29th total of 888,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.43. 218,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,070. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $125.98 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $169.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Universal Display by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

