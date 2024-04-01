Short Interest in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Increases By 24.6%

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 29th total of 344,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Premier Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PFC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 186,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $720.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Premier Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $30,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Hovde Group raised shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

