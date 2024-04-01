Short Interest in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Expands By 31.9%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 29th total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,495,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,445,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,383,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,937. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

