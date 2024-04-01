Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $502.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $227.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

