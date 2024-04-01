Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 801 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VNQ traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.03. 5,331,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,922. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

