iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.11. 180,826 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.