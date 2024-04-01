Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.6% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $100.67. 122,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,706. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

