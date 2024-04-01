iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,151. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

