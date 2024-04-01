iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 253,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 86,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 49,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,434. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.