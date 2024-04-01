4J Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 10.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.74. 1,265,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,915. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

