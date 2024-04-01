Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 624,060 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,060 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000.

BSCR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. 551,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

