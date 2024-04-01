Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,968 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.85. 1,192,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.21. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.