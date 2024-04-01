Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.5% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 650,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

