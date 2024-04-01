4,084 Shares in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA) Acquired by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 20.42% of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AVMA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

