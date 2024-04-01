Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $480.07. 5,727,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,875. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.90. The company has a market cap of $384.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

