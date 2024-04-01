Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Declares Dividend of $0.45

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4549 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Danone Trading Down 0.2 %

DANOY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DANOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

