DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 380,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.