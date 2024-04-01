DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DSL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 380,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $12.96.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
