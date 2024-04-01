UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,440 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $124,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,762,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,649,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40.

On Friday, February 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 339,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,648,000 after acquiring an additional 94,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

