DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells $9,319,030.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00.

Shares of DASH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.25. 2,358,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.11.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,028 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

