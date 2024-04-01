TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Director Purchases $4,502,597.04 in Stock

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.3 %

TTE traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 942,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,038. The company has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.