TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Director Purchases $4,502,597.04 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTEGet Free Report) Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTE traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 942,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,038. The company has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

