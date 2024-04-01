DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Sells $694,900.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $694,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,400,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $548,650.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.25. 2,358,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,569. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $143.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.11.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

