Stephen A. Vintz Sells 15,505 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenable Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 656,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,510,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,248,000 after purchasing an additional 259,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after buying an additional 680,477 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tenable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,937,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

