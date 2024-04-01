C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 29,124 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40.

On Thursday, January 25th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,559,298.96.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.00. 13,831,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,349,848. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $483.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 767,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,668,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.