Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE EFX traded down $6.79 on Monday, reaching $260.73. The company had a trading volume of 491,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.07 and a 200-day moving average of $225.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

