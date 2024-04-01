Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Acquires 1,703 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. 633,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

