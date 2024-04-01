Berkshire Bank Purchases 132 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berkshire Bank grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 43,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.96.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $121.53. 8,342,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,510,116. The company has a market capitalization of $222.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

