iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.90

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 1191051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEFA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,264,000 after purchasing an additional 803,201 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 481.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
