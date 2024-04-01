Financial Management Network Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,029. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
