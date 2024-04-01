Landmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $49.97. 47,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Announces Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

