SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 231 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

