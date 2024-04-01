First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,666 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 95.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,789,000 after buying an additional 1,535,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $34,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 72.11%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

