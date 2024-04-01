First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,731 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 33,785,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,017,199. The company has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

