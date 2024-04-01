Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $7.92 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,933,637 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,916,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00705015 USD and is up 25.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $36.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

