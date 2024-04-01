First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,193 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

WM traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.91. 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.