Monte Financial Group LLC Has $858,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Stryker by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.93 on Monday, hitting $354.94. 437,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.14 and a 200 day moving average of $306.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

